Child Rights Commission seeks to curb arbitrary fee hike in schools

Kolkata: West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights has recommended necessary steps to "curb the tendency of arbitrary increases in admission fees by the private schools, as it adversely affects the spirit of Right to Education (RTE)".



The recommendations came after a consultation meeting on RTE organised by the Commission on 7 February. Representatives from Sarva Siksha Mission, members of the expert committee of school education, teachers and students from private and government schools, guardian forums, RTE forum and members of ICSE board were present in the consultation meeting.

Ananya Chatterjee Chakraborti, the chairperson of the Commission, said: "The recommendations have been sent to concerned authorities including Sarva Siksha Mission authorities, Education department, ICSE and CBSE boards."

It may be mentioned that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier met authorities of private schools and urged them not to hike the tuition fees arbitrarily.

Recently, there was agitation in two well-known private schools in the city, protesting against fee hike.

In its recommendation, the Commission has stated: "There is a need to formulate guidelines in the state rules to curb the tendency of arbitrary increases in admission fees by the private schools, as it adversely affects the spirit of RTE. There may be a ceiling in admission and session fee hike."

It has also stated: "Re-admission fee in every class is not acceptable and this issue needs to be addressed by the School Education department."

The Commission has also mentioned in its recommendation that it has been receiving several complaints from the pre-primary schools, where issues regarding admission, fees and school safety have been raised.

However, it cannot intervene in the cases as RTE starts from the age of six. "So, it is recommended that the age of RTE may be lowered to two and a half years of age," it was mentioned.

The Commission has also come up with advisories for teachers and guardians. "Teachers of every school need to be properly oriented and sensitised to nurture and safeguard the mental health of their students," it was stated.