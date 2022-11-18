Child rights body issues show cause notice to Suvendu

kolkata: West Bengal Commission for the Protection of Child Rights has issued a show cause notice on the Leader of Opposition (LOP) Suvendu Adhikari for making a derogatory statement against the three-year-old son of Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.



Adhikari, on November 13, tweeted: "Grand Celebrations tonight at Taj Bengal !!! Security has been beefed up for the Birthday Party of Koyla Bhaipo's son. Over 500 Policemen, Bomb Squad & Dog Squad have been deployed to Guard the venue. Door Frame Metal Detectors & Hand-held Metal Detectors are in place."

In the show cause notice, the Commission wanted to know what prompted him to make such a derogatory remark against a three-year-old child. The Commission felt that such a statement had infringed on the right of the child.

An FIR was also lodged against Suvendu Adhikari at the Beliaghata police station on Wednesday for making such derogatory remark against the child, sources said.

Suvendu Adhikari has been asked to answer the show cause notice regarding the matter at the earliest.