Child marriage cases drop in Cooch Behar, courtesy Kanyashree

Kolkata: Cooch Behar district has witnessed a significant dip in child marriages, thanks to the Kanyashree scheme of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. In 2020-21, there were 13 complaints of child marriages. The administration had been successful in preventing nine.



The heads of all schools in the district have been carrying out awareness campaigns for prevention of child marriages. A TMC leader in the district said financial constraints had proved to be a hurdle in the pursuit of studies on the part of girl child during the erstwhile Left Front regime in the state.

But, the Kanyashree scheme has opened up an avenue for them to continue with studies from the Madhyamik level up to higher studies. Moreover, facilities have been created so that girl students don't have to travel too far. A recent survey by the district Education department revealed that the attendance of girl students in schools in major areas of the district is at par with their male counterparts. Pawan Kadiyan, DM, Cooch Behar, said 100 per cent girl students have been covered under the scheme. "Our drive has yielded results and child marriages have come down drastically," he added.