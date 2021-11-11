Child dies after ambulance gets stuck in blockade

KOLKATA: A child died after an ambulance he was being carried in, got stuck in a roadblock on National Highway 34 in Nadia's Krishnanagar. The incident occurred on Tuesday.



Family members of the victim alleged that they had urged the agitators repeatedly to release the ambulance but they turned deaf ear to their appeal. The patient was eventually declared brought dead in the hospital. The local residents staged a roadblock with a demand for bringing back old glory of Jagadhhatri Puja in Krishnanagar. The agitators set tyres on fire and blocked the road. They demanded that the procession of idols, which was stopped last year, must be resumed.

The ambulance was carrying the patient to Kolkata from Malda. The family members were taken to the local Kotwali police station later and an FIR was lodged against the agitators.

On the basis of the complaint, the local police arrested more than 7 people who spearheaded the agitation. A probe has been initiated. A senior police officer said action would be taken against the culprits.