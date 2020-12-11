Chief Secy, Director General of Police meet Governor

Kolkata: Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay and Director General of Police Virendra called on Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday.



There was discussion on different issues related to the governance in the state.

It was on December 8 that Dhakhar had tweeted: "Constrained in public interest to call upon CS @MamataOfficial and DGP @WBPolice to see me not later than December 12. Their continued non responsive stance and failure to update me on affairs of state tantamounts to shredding all canons of governance in accordance with constitution."

After the meeting on Thursday, Dhankhar stated in a tweet that "CS @MamataOfficial and DGP @WBPolice called on me today at 6 PM. Unfortunately neither came with any update on pending issues or regarding attack on convoy of BJP President JP Nadda. Their continued non responsive stance signals failure of constitutional machinery in the State." He further stated: "On alarmingly grim situation of law and order @MamataOfficial and deeply committed political stance @WBPolice would be addressing MEDIA on 11.12.2020 at Raj Bhavan, Kolkata at 12 P.M. Both CS and DGP as usual remained non responsive & failed to impart any update".