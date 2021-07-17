Chief Secy: Develop paediatric infra in health establishments

Kolkata: The state government on Friday asked all district administrations to give emphasis on the vaccination drive in the semi-urban areas, slums along with naka checking to enforce Covid norms in a better manner and develop paediatric infrastructure in various health establishments.

The district administrations have also been directed to conduct district-wise analysis of fatalities. Those districts where the fatality rate is comparatively higher were asked to find out the causes behind the high mortality rate. Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi along with Health Secretary Narayan Swaroop Nigam held a preparatory meeting virtually with all the District Magistrates and Chief Medical Officers of Health (CMoHs) in the districts to check the preparedness if there is a third wave.

The officials have been asked to stress upon the second dose. The DMs have been directed to identify the hotspots where number cases are still reportedly high. In some pockets, people are found without masks and hence the concerned officials have been urged to strictly conduct naka checking so that nobody flouts the Covid protocols. Police will carry out naka checkings in strategic locations. Members of the various Self-Help Groups will be deployed to spread awareness among people in those pockets. All North Bengal districts have been asked to give special attention to maintaining Covid protocols as the rate of infection is higher in some districts. Special surveillance has to be done in the bordering areas, both in North and South Bengal. The DMs have been asked to ensure that tourist spots and hotel owners abide by the Covid norms.

The district health officials have been directed to put in place adequate paediatric infrastructure so that any unforeseen situation can be handled well. The experts have already pointed out that there will be a third wave in the next couple of months. Various other aspects relating to the installation of PICU, NICU, oxygen plants, oxygen concentrators, methods of procurement of various items were also discussed.