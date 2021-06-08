Chief Secy calls on Guv Dhankhar

Kolkata: Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi called on Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday evening.



The Governor had tweeted on Sunday that the law and order situation had deteriorated in the state since the poll results were announced and expressed his willingness to meet the Chief Secretary to brief him in the matter.

After the meeting with the Chief Secretary on Monday, Dhankhar tweeted: "Chief Secretary @MamataOfficial called on to brief me on alarming law and order situation post polls. As he was not possessed of any inputs in this behalf no headway could be made. In this situation have urged him to update with all aspects and then update."

He further stated in the tweet: "Several critical aspects of governance @MamataOfficial as regards working of administration @HomeBengal and police @WBPolice @KolkataPolice were flagged to

Chief Secretary and am sure he will revert earliest on all aspects."