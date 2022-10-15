Chief Secretary holds meet with traders, stresses on use of green crackers only

Kolkata: The state government has made it clear that only green firecrackers with QR codes will be allowed to be sold at different markets across the state.



Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi and Home Secretary B P Gopalika, in presence of senior officials of the state police, held a meeting with representatives from Sara Bangla Atasbazi Byabsayee Samity (SBABS) at Nabanna.

On the other hand, the Kolkata Police also held a coordination meeting with representatives from Burrabazar Fireworks Dealers' Association (BFDA) which hosts the Bazi Bazars in the city.

The SBABS has asked the Chief Secretary to fast-track the renewal of pending licenses of the cracker traders and release a public notification regarding use of only green crackers in adherence to recent directions of the Calcutta High Court.

"Fire licenses of majority of the traders are pending for the last two years. We have also urged the Chief Secretary to simplify the process of issuance of licenses to those who are new applicants. He has assured us of all support. The meeting has been very positive," Babla Roy, who heads SBABS, said.

The SBABS has also requested the Chief Secretary to take measures so that crackers up to 125 decibels are allowed to be burst in the state. He has pointed out that Bengal only has a sound limit of 90 decibels while it is 125 for other states in the country.

In the meeting with Kolkata Police at the Police Training School, it has been decided that Bazi Bazar will be held at four places in Kolkata.

Three of these venues — Tala Park, Kalikapur and Behala — have more or less been finalised. The BFDA is trying to shift the usual venue of Sahid Minar grounds to Bagbazar area citing various permission-related difficulties in hosting the same at Sahid Minar grounds, whose custodian is the Army.

The Kolkata Police has asked traders to keep the arrangement of an ambulance at all the Bazi Bazar sites.

Two other venues for Bazi Bazar will be at Dumurjala ground in Howrah and Ghoshbagan at Salkia, Howrah.