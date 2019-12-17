Chief Secretary, DGP will visit Raj Bhavan: Governor

Kolkata: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said in a tweet on Tuesday that the Chief Secretary of the state Rajiva Sinha, along with Director General of Police (DGP) Virendra would visit him at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday. It may be recalled that the Governor had asked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday to meet him.



"There is a message from the Chief Secretary that he will now come with the DGP at 3 pm tomorrow and I have consented. I look forward to this meeting with senior officials with optimism and hope to be briefed so that a wholesome way forward takes place," Dhankhar said on his Twitter handle on Tuesday evening.

Earlier in the day, the Governor visited the state Assembly, about which he tweeted later: "Entering the historic West Bengal Legislature that has uniqueness of its own unrivaled elsewhere. Was gracefully taken around the entire premises. On behalf of Speaker books were thoughtfully presented."