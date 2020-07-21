Chief office superintendent of Railways dies of comorbidity

Kolkata: The chief office superintendent of railways at Sealdah, Biswanath Nath died of Covid in a Howrah hospital on Sunday night.



Nath was in charge of the 'Carriage and Wagon' department at Sealdah station. He was admitted to a hospital in Howrah a week ago after he complained about respiratory distress. According to sources, the victim had other comorbidities as well. Nath used to look after the scout section of the railways.

It may be mentioned here that the DRM building in Sealdah was shut around ten days ago after infection spread among some employees.

It was again opened on Wednesday last week. BR Singh Hospital managed by the Railways was opened for Covid treatment after many railway employees including some officers were infected with the virus. BR Hospital authorities have decided to increase

Covid beds and also infrastructure as the infection is on the rise among the railway employees.

In another development a block development officer from West Midnapore and some doctors from a hospital in Nadia tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, Metro Railway Progotisil Sramik Karmachari Union urged the Metro Railway to carry out sanitisation of RPF barracks.