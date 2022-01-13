Chief of JIS Group no more

KOLKATA: Chairperson of JIS Group, Sardarni Satnam Kaur, passed away around 3 pm in Kolkata. She was 93-year-old. She succumbed to age related ailments. A kind and noble personality, known to many, she was associated with a lot of philanthropic work for the downtrodden. An active member of the Dunlop Gurudwara Committee, she was an inspiration to the younger generation. She left her three sons Taranjit Singh, Haranjit Singh, Amrik Singh and grandsons and granddaughters.