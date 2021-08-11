Chief Minister's Police Medal: 3 senior IPS officers to receive award for 'Outstanding Service'

Kolkata: Three senior IPS officers including Commissioner of Kolkata Police Soumen Mitra will be conferred with Chief Minister's Police Medal for Outstanding Service on Independence Day.



The two other officers who will be honoured with the medal are ADG Correctional Services Peeyush Pandey and IGP North Bengal DP Singh.

Seven IPS officers would be receiving the Chief Minister's Police Medal for Commendable Service.

Superintendents of Police (SP) of both East and West Midnapore are receiving the Chief Minister's Police Medal for Commendable Service. SP East Midnapore Amarnath K and SP West Midnapore Dinesh Kumar would be receiving the medals.

At the same time SP Cooch Behar Sumit Kumar would be receiving the same.

IG CID Anand Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police (Organisation) in Kolkata Police Syed Waqar Raza, SP Sunderban Bhaskar Mukherjee, and Deputy Commissioner (Special Task Force) of Kolkata Police Aparajita Rai would also be receiving Chief Minister's Police Medal for Commendable Service.