Chief Minister wishes all on Bhaiphonta; ministers enjoy day out with sisters

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday conveyed her best wishes to all on the occasion of Bhaiphonta.

Banerjee tweeted: "Today is Bhai Phota. Greetings to all my brothers and sisters on the occasion of Bhai Dooj."

Bhaiphonta was celebrated across the state in which people from all walks of life including ministers and celebrities have participated following Covid protocols.Ministers in the state did not let the chance of getting clad in dhoti and kurta go while visiting their sisters on the day of Bhaiphonta.

The state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister Firhad Hakim was found in a completely different mood on Monday when he was busy taking good wishes from his sisters.

The minister was found clad in dhoti and kurta.Hakim said: "I get the blessings of my leader Mamata Banerjee on this day for which I wait throughout the year."

He further said that he loves getting dressed in dhoti and kurta. But it seldom happens. So he utilises all opportunities he gets to wear the same. The state Power minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay attended the programme of bhaiphonta along with his son and grandson.

"This year it is very special for me as members of three generations of our family are attending the programme together," Chattopadhyay said. The Power minister's sister Khoma Banerjee gave phonta to Chattopadhyay.

The state education minister Partha Chatterjee's day on Monday started with a phone call from his sister from Bangalore. Failing to turn up to Kolkata, she gave her good wishes to Chatterjee over the phone. Later, Chatterjee went to his cousin sister's house and attended the programme of Bhaiphonta.

The day of Bhaiphonta is something different for Subrata Mukherjee, the state Panchayat and Rural Development minister. Clad in dhoti and kurta, as always, he visited his sister's house on Monday morning.

"It is a very special day for all of us. Besides giving me good wishes and blessings, my sisters prepare my favourite food. Though I eat very less, I like the occasion very much," said the state Fire minister Sujit Bose.

Trinamool Congress MPs Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty gave Bhaiphonta to the state Youth Services and Sports minister Aroop

Biswas. Trinamool Congress MP Mala Roy said: "I do not participate in any community Bhaiphonta but give it to my brothers and cousins."

There was also a celebration of Bhaiphonta at BJP's party office at Hastings that was attended by the party's state president Dilip Ghosh. Members of BJP Mahila Morcha gave phonta to party leaders including Ghosh.