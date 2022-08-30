Chief Minister visits house of councillor whose son died in road accident

KOLKATA: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday visited the residence of ward 79 councillor Ram Pyare Ram in Kidderpore. His son died on Saturday evening after a truck laden with fertilisers fell on his car. Banerjee expressed her profound grief over the incident and assured the family members of support to the best possible extent. She spoke with Ram's wife and daughter-in-law. Banerjee was accompanied by Director General of Police Manoj Malaviya.

The Dock East Boundary Road in the port area where the vehicle had toppled on the car and killed Ram Kinkar Ram (35), was in a battered condition. Local residents had claimed that the accident resulted because the road was dotted with craters.

The truck overturned as the driver was navigating through a road that had worn off and stone chips had come off the bituminous surface.

Ram who is the Member Mayor-in-Council of the West Bengal Urban Employment Scheme of KMC also blamed the bad condition of the road for the accident which killed his son.

"The Chief Minister has told me that she was struck with grief at the tragic accident and so she has come to visit my family," Ram said.

Mayor Firhad Hakim, who is also the MLA from Kolkata Port, said that the repair and maintenance of the road where the accident occurred rest with the Syama Prasad Mookerjee port, authorities. "The port authorities have taken up the repair of several thoroughfares in the city but the pace of work is slow," he added.