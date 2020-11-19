Chief Minister urges all to observe Chhath Puja in small groups

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged people to observe Chhath Puja in small groups observing the order of the Calcutta High Court.



Banerjee said while addressing the inauguration of Jagatdhatri Puja organised by Posta Bazar Merchants' Association at Posta in north Kolkata.

"There are many states that have directed people to observe Chhath Puja in their houses only. We have not done anything as such in Bengal. But I would request you all to go in small groups to offer puja either in ponds or rivers," Banerjee said adding that it is the need of the hour in this pandemic situation.

Durga Puja and Kali Puja have passed peacefully in the state and the same need to be maintained during Chhath Puja as well. She also assured all support by the local police in this connection.

Stating that many ponds have been dug, Banerjee urged people to go to the water body nearest to their houses.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also attacked BJP without naming the party while stating about the food security ensured to thousands of "majdoors" at Burabazar and Posta during lockdown and they did not had to migrate to any other state leaving Bengal.

"Many get busy in tall talks ahead of the elections just for the sake of politics. They even bring in outsiders along with "gundas". But Bengal is the land where peace prevails and we want to carry on with our work in peace without any disturbances," Banerjee said.

Giving assurance that her government is always with them, Banerjee also urged the traders at Posta and Burabazar to fight together to thwart any attack on them.

"Keep one thing in mind that whether elections come or not we had always been with you all and will always continue to stand besides you," Banerjee said adding that the issues related to a plot at Posta will also be taken care by the government and also urged representatives of the merchants' association to hold a meeting with local MP Sudip Banerjee, State Women and Child Development and Social Welfare Minister Dr Shashi Panja and MLA Smita Bakshi to resolve in case they have any issues.

She has also mentioned about her visit to Posta when all shops were closed during the lockdown and her subsequent initiative to reopen the

same following Covid norms so that the supply of essential commodities do not get hampered.