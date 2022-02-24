Chief Minister to virtually inaugurate foot overbridge at Chingrighata today

Kolkata: The foot overbridge at Chingrighata will be inaugurated virtually by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday. Principal Secretary of Urban Development department Khalil Ahmed, Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) CEO Antara Acharya, senior officers from Kolkata Police will be present at the venue.



The foot overbridge executed by KMDA is a significant stride in preventing accidents at the crossing.

It will have staircase as well as an escalator facilities including a cycle ramp.

The construction work started in July 2020.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while addressing an administrative review meeting in North 24-Parganas on November 17, 2021 had expressed her concern over a number of accidents taking place at Chingrigahta crossing in the recent past.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) will come up with an underpass for further smoothening the movement of common people at the crossing which has a huge flow of traffic. "RVNL has already started preparation of DPR for the project. They needed some amount of land at the site that belonged to Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) which the latter has already agreed to hand over. The general arrangement drawing made by RVNL has been approved by us," a senior KMDA official said.

KMDA had conducted a survey with help of IIT Kharagpur to ascertain the cause of accidents and curb such incidents in the Chingrighata crossing. The underpass which will come up has been recommended by IIT KGP.

Cyclists are barred at Chingrighata crossing but people crossover from the eastern side towards Beliaghata — by foot or on cycles — to fetch water. Most of them are residents of Sukanta Nagar and Shanti Nagar, where supply of clean water is sometimes

a problem.

A 26-year-old man riding pillion on a motorcycle died after a truck allegedly hit the two-wheeler on a road leading to the Chingrighata crossing from Salt Lake on November 16 last year.

One person died and six were injured, one of whom was a cyclist, after being hit by an allegedly speeding car that flouted a traffic signal at the intersection on November 6.