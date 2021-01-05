Chief Minister to collect Swasthya Sathi card today

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will collect her Swasthya Sathi card from the outreach camp



Duare Sarkar on Tuesday.

She will go to the camp housed at Jai Hind Bhavan on Harish Mukherjee Road at 11.45 am to collect the card.

She will stand in the queue with common people and the employees of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and state Health department will hand over the card to her.

Banerjee said: "I do not take the pension meant for the MPs and even pay the rent of the Circuit House during my district tours. I have a medi-claim worth Rs 3 lakh which my elder brother Amit gifted to me 15 years ago. I pay the annual premium. I decided to take Swasthya Sathi card as I am one among those 10 crore people who would be having this card."

She urged other ministers who do not have any state health insurance scheme to take this card.

Medical treatment worth Rs 5 lakh is free under the scheme and the state government will pay the annual

premium.