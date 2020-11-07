Chief Minister condoles death of Abu Ayesh Mondal

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her condolences to the family members of Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal Minority Development and Finance Corporation Chairman Abu Ayesh Mondal who died at Burdwan's Monteswar on Friday. He was 76 years old. Mondal was elected MLA from Monteswar and MP from Katwa. He worked for the well being of the people belonging to the minority communities throughout his life, Banerjee said in a statement issued by the government.

