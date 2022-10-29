Chief Electoral Officer calls all-party meeting

Kolkata: The office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) under the Election Commission of India (ECI) has called for an all-party meeting on November 2 to seek opinions from representatives of various political parties regarding the publication of the draft voters' list, which is expected on November 9. According to sources, senior ECI officials will also hear out the party leaders. The State Election Commission will conduct the Panchayats election next year for which the voters' list should be rectified. On November 9, the ECI will publish a draft after which rectification will continue till December 8. The CEO office will publish the final voters' list on January 5.

