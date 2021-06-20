Chief Advisor to CM Alapan's mother no more

Kolkata: Alapan Bandyopadhyay, Chief Advisor to the Chief Minister lost his mother on Saturday.

She was suffering from a brief illness and died on Saturday afternoon.

She lost her younger son Anjan nearly a month ago of Covid-19 and maternal grandson around the same time. Bandyopadhyay lost his father two years ago. Condoling her death Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar tweeted: "Deeply condole death of mother of former Chief Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay and mother in law of Sonali Chakravarti Banerjee V-C CU. Pray Almighty to bestow eternal peace on departed soul and give courage to her family, friends and admirers to bear this huge loss."