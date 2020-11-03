Chhatradhar Mahato's wife Niyati joins West Bengal Child Rights Commission as member

Kolkata: Niyati Mahato, wife of Chhatradhar Mahato, has joined as a member of the West Bengal Child Rights Commission on Monday.



She will serve as a member of the commission till 2023. The reason being a member is allowed to continue to serve for consecutive three years.

When contacted, Niyati said: "It feels good getting an opportunity to work for children. Being a resident of Jangalmahal, I have seen the problems children faced here.

It will help me in executing my duties. My endeavour would be to take immediate step if I get to know about any attempt of child marriage and other such issues."

It may be mentioned that Chhatradhar has

recently become a state committee member of Trinamool Congress.