Chhatradhar Mahato's plea for home arrest junked

KOLKATA: The Special NIA Court on Monday dismissed the plea of Chhatradhar Mahato to allow him "home arrest" instead of judicial custody at the time of Covid pandemic.



The former Maoist leader Mahato, who is at present a Trinamool Congress leader, was arrested in connection with 2009 Rajdhani Express hostage case on March 28.

NIA had filed a petition objecting the move on Friday itself when Mahoto's counsel Dipankar Kundu submitted before the Court to allow him home arrest citing a judgement dated May 12 of the Supreme Court in connection with a Gautam Navlakha versus the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Mahato would be virtually produced before the Court again on June 15. His counsel later said they will decide whether they will move HC only after thoroughly going through judgement.