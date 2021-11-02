'Chhath Puja to be observed at 138 ghats following norms'

kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has made necessary arrangements in water bodies ahead of Chhath Puja.



"Chhath Puja will be observed at about 138 ghats in the city in accordance with all the rules of the West Bengal Pollution Control Board on November 10 and 11," said Firhad Hakim, chairman of the Board of Administrators, KMC, on Monday after conducting a meeting with officials in connection with Chhath Puja as Rabindra Sarobar and Subhas Sarobar are out of bounds for the rituals.

He reiterated that all ghats will be barricaded by the Public Works Department (PWD). Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) will build 39 ghats.

KMC will construct four artificial water ghats, install gates at entry and exit points, set up temporary changing rooms, temporary urinals and bio toilets, drinking water tanks and arrange medical teams at different locations.

KMDA will soon start distributing pamphlets with locations of the ghats for observing Chhath rituals.

There will be two tableaus with miking facilities for spreading awareness about the ghats developed by KMDA.

The Indian Navy will make arrangements of boats and personnel for rescue operations. Railways will restrict/close movement of Circular Railway on November 10 evening and November 11 early morning.

Wooden or ply platforms will be set up at the temporary ghats and arrangements will be such that the Chhath Puja revelers cannot go beyond chest deep water to ensure safety.

There will be sufficient police deployment and all the gates leading to Rabindra Sarobar and Subhas Sarobar will be closed.

Meanwhile, Khidirpur Maternity Home was officially handed over to KMC by SSKM hospital.

Atin Ghosh, member of Board of Administrators, who is in-charge of Health department, and other seniors were also present during the occasion.