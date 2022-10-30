Chhath Puja: Lake out-of-bounds till Mon 2 pm

Kolkata: The Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) has put up bamboo barricades and tin shades to prevent entry into the premises of Rabindra Sarobar and Subhas Sarobar for performing Chhath Puja rituals. The restrictions that started from 7 pm on Saturday will be in place till 2 pm on Monday.



"We have hung the list of ghats where Chhath Puja can be performed at all the gates leading to the two waterbodies. Morning walkers and other regular visitors will not be allowed to enter the parks during the period of the restriction," a senior official of KMDA, the custodian of the two lakes said.

Chhath Puja rituals will be performed at dusk on Sunday and at dawn on Monday.

More than 150 water bodies have been prepared for Chhath rituals, as alternatives to Rabindra Sarobar and Subhas Sarobar. Some of these are permanent ones while the rest are temporary.

These are in addition to nearly 20 ghats along the Hooghly river where Chhath Puja is allowed.

Wooden or ply platforms have been set up at the temporary ghats and arrangements will be such that the Chhath Puja revellers cannot go beyond chest deep water to ensure safety.

Majority of the ghats will have bio-toilets, police assistance booth, changing room for women, lighting arrangements and medical assistance booths.

Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will also

have drinking water facilities at the ghats.

Some of the places where Chhath rituals are allowed are Ramdhan Park and Govindan Kutty Park in Golf Gardens, Madartala water body in Tollygunge, water bodies near Fortis Hospital in Anandapur and Layalka pond in Regent Estate.

Kolkata Municipal Corporation is creating artificial water bodies at five locations for the rituals. The artificial water bodies are being prepared near Panditiya Road, along a lane close to MR Bangur Hospital and near Citizens Park on Cornfield Road, among other places.

Religious rituals on the two premises have been barred by the National Green Tribunal (NGT). No Chhath rituals have been held at Rabindra and Subhas Sarobars since 2019.

In 2018, thousands of devotees had performed Chhath Puja rituals on the Rabindra Sarobar and Subhas Sarobar premises after some of

them broke open the locks on the gates.