Chhath: ER to run three special trains

KOLKATA: In a bid to cater extra rush of passengers during Chhath festival, the Eastern Railway will run three fully special trains between Bhagalpur and Anand Vihar Terminal.

"09755, 04577 and 01689 Bhagalpur – Anand Vihar Terminal Chhat Specials will leave Bhagalpur at 17:30 hrs. on November 12 (Friday), November 13 (Saturday) and November 14 (Sunday) respectively to reach Anand Vihar Terminal at 17:45 hrs on the next day. The train will stop at Sultanganj and Jamalpur stations enroute over Eastern Railway jurisdiction," said an official.

He reiterated that booking of the tickets for these special trains will be available on and from November 10 through PRS and Internet. In addition to mail/express fare, special charge will be realized. Concessional booking is not allowed. Tatkal quota is not available.

The official pointed out that due to track maintenance work in Malda Town - New Farakka section of Malda Division, 02262 Haldibari - Kolkata special, journey commencing from November 14 to December 5 and 02261 Kolkata-Haldibari special, journey commencing from November 13 to December 4 will be cancelled.