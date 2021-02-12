Cheers in classrooms despite strike

KOLKATA: Schools across the state reopened for classes IX to XII on Friday after a gap of 11 months abiding by the COVID-19 health protocols to ensure safety of the students, teachers as well as non-teaching staffs. Educational institutions across the state were shut since the middle of March last year to prevent the spread of novel Coronavirus.



The students disobeyed the 12 hour-bandh call by the Left Front and attended schools with excitement on the very first day under the new normal.

"I am very happy as I will be getting the opportunity to meet my school friends after such a long time. The availability of transport was not an issue," said Nabin Maity, a student of Hare School.

The schools had planned the students' attendance in their own way to abide by the COVID-19 health protocols. Most of the schools called students of two to three classes so that physical distancing and other health protocols can be maintained strictly. Many others divided students in batches with 50 per cent attendance on alternate days.

The priority was given to outgoing students of class X and XII who are slated to appear for the secondary and the Higher Secondary examinations scheduled for June.

Students had to undergo temperature check through thermal gun, sanistise their hands and made to sit in classrooms adhering to physical distancing norms to the best possible

extent.

The Hindu School distributed COVID kit among students which contained sanitiser, mask, liquid soap and tissue papers.

Students and teachers at Jadavpur Vidyapith had to wait for sometime to enter the school premises with some bandh supporters blocking

the gate.

However, headmaster Parimal Bhattacharjee intervened and spoke with the bandh supporters who allowed entry around 11.30 am.

Jadavpur Vidyapith held physical classes for some students and at the same time organised online classes for the others. "This process will continue and the next day the alternative batch of students who attended online classes today (Friday) will attend physical classes," said a senior official of the school.

"We have given priority to hold hands on laboratory classes for class XII students who will be appearing for CBSE examinations in offline mode that starts from May 4.

Arrangements were made to ensure health protocols in the labs and students were very excited while doing such exercise," said Joyoti Chaudhuri, Principal of DPS Ruby Park in Kasba.