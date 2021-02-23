Check past record before making fake promises: TMC on Amit Shah's 7th Pay Commission vows

Kolkata: Referring to BJP's non-fulfillment of its promise of implementing tahe 7th Pay Commission for state government employees in Tripura—a vow that helped the saffron party sweep the Assembly polls in the North-Eastern state—Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders said the Union Home minister Amit Shah should analyze its track record before citing false assurances to people in Bengal.



Earlier, at a rally in Namkhana in South 24-Parganas, Shah on February 18 said if the party would come to power in Bengal, it would constitute the 7th Pay Commission for the state government employees.

Criticising Shah, Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee said: "Before giving such false assurances, Shah should go through his own

track record." In Tripura, the party came to power after wooing voters with the promise to bring in the 7th Pay Commission for state employees. The party's vision document for the north-eastern state featured the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission as well.

On January 7, 2018 while addressing a rally at Udaypur in Tripura, Shah had promised the same to the state government employees.

Despite being voted to power three years back, the party has so far failed miserably in keeping its words. Currently, the state government employees in Tripura are drawing salaries at par with the 4th Pay Commission. However, the Central government employees are paid salaries in accordance with the 7th Pay Commission. Shah also did not visit Tripura in the past three years, Banerjee maintained.

It may be recalled that Trinamool Congress Chairperson Mamata Banerjee said repeatedly that more than 10,000 teachers in Tripura had lost their jobs after the BJP government was sworn in.

Trinamool Congress MP said the teachers in Tripura have launched a movement against the BJP-led state government demanding reinstatement of the teachers. "Here in Bengal Mamata Banerjee-led government has appointed about 15,000 primary teachers. This is the difference between Trinamool and BJP," he maintained.