Check mortality rate of pregnant women: Health body to start workshop after Puja

KOLKATA: As a part of its sensitisation programme on maternal mortality, usage of excessive antibiotics and antifungal drugs in private hospitals, the West Bengal Clinical Establishments Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) is going to start phase II workshops after Puja.



The main objective of the programme is to ensure that the mortality rate of pregnant women is checked. WBCERC Chairperson Justice (retired) Ashim Banerjee on Monday said that phase II workshops which will begin in hospitals after Puja will mainly focus on the monitoring of health conditions of pregnant women and also on how to check the excessive usages of antibiotics and antifungal drugs in the hospitals. The phase I workshop was started in various private hospitals in June involving 60 private hospitals in the city and its adjoining areas having a capacity of 100 beds. The last workshop of the phase I among the city hospitals will be held at a top private hospital off EM Bypass on Wednesday and Thursday Sensitisation programmes will be carried out among 50 private hospitals in the districts in the next two months, Banerjee further added. WBCERC on Monday referred a number of cases to the West Bengal Medical Council for its consideration. A 10-year-old girl was admitted to Village Health Care nursing home in Hooghly with injuries in her collar bone. A surgery was carried out by the nursing home but the patient died following post surgical complications. The WBCERC has urged the patient's family to move the council. A similar case was referred to the medical council as the patient complained of chest pain while being taken for an MRI scan and died later as technicians ignored the pain.