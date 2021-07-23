Check breach of set norms: State to start strict sand mining policy

kolkata: The Mamata Banerjee government is introducing a strict sand mining policy to check illegal mining of sand from river beds.



The step has been taken after receiving complaints of illegal mining violating the set norms.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced after the Cabinet meeting at Nabanna that some local mafias are undertaking illegal mining of sand.

"We are introducing a sand mining policy. We are strengthening the Mineral Mining Corporation. The auction will be done through the body under direct supervision of the Chief Secretary and Finance Secretary," Banerjee said.

The Chief Minister further said that no irregularities with regards to sand mining will be tolerated.

"No one will be spared whoever it may be. Strict steps would be taken even if any officer or any political worker and leader is found involved in irregularities," she said.

She further stated that a phone number will be made available in which people can call up to lodge complaints if they find any irregularities or illegal mining of sand in their areas.

"The illegal mining of sand causes immense loss to the state exchequer. It is also harmful for nature. So a system of close monitoring using the CCTV cameras will be introduced," the Chief Minister added.