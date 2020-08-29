Chatradhar Mahato questioned by NIA

Kolkata: Chatradhar Mahato was questioned by National Investigation Agency (NIA) soon after joining Trinamool Congress in connection with age-old cases.

He has been questioned for the second consecutive days on Saturday at Salboni Cobra CRPF camp in West Midnapore in connection

with the incident of Bhubaneswar Rajdhani hijack in 2009 and murder of a CPI(M) leader at Lalgarh.

Mahato claimed that it is immaterial to question him after so many years after the incidents as he is in no way linked to the same.