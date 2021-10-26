Charred body of woman found in Rajarhat

Kolkata: Police have recovered a charred body of a woman from her home in Rajarhat on Monday.



The deceased identified as Anima Roy (56) had allegedly immolated herself at her house at Shikharpur Roy Para in Rajarhat.

According to sources, locals saw flames coming out from the Anima's room on the second floor of the building. They broke the door and saw Anima in flames.

Immediately, Rajarhat police came to the spot and recovered the body. After a preliminary investigation, police suspect that Anima committed suicide by pouring kerosene oil on her body.

A jar of kerosene oil has been recovered from the house.

According to the relatives, Anima was suffering from depression due to her husband's illness.

The body has been sent to RG Kar Hospital for autopsy.