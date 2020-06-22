Charred body of woman found

Kolkata: Mystery shrouds over the recovery of a woman's charred body at Jamalpur in East Burdwan on Sunday morning.



According to sources, on Sunday few farmers of Narayanpur village of Jamalpur saw something was left on a paddy field while taking a stroll.

When some of them went close they saw a charred body. Immediately police were informed.

Later police found that the body is of a woman. After sending the body for autopsy examination, police questioned the villagers but none of them could provide any lead to police.

Seeing the spot where the body was found, cops are sure that the woman was killed and burnt somewhere else. After death, the body was dumped on the field. Police have already sent an 'all concerned' message to all the police stations of both East and West Burdwan along with other adjacent

districts.

Police are not ruling out the angle of rape and murder as the killer may had tried to tamper the evidence. after . However the cause of death can only be ascertained after the autopsy report comes. Till Sunday night police failed to get any clue to the murder.