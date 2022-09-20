Chargesheet filed against Partha, Arpita; assets of over Rs 48 cr attached

KOLKATA: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a chargesheet against Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee at the Special PMLA Court on Monday.



The 172-page chargesheet was filed before the PMLA court at the Bankshall Court against eight entities — two being Chatterjee and Mukherjee and the other six

being the companies that were allegedly found to have been floated in connection with the case, ED counsel Abhijit Bhadra said.

The documents attached with the chargesheet run into as many as 146,043 pages, Bhadra stated.

However, ED may submit a supplementary chargesheet in connection with the case as the investigation is continuing.

On Monday ED officials also submitted the documents along with the chargesheet at the court.

The agency on Monday mentioned in the court that so far they have recovered more than Rs 100 crore from Chatterjee and Mukherjee.

ED provisionally attached properties worth about Rs 48.22 crore consisting of 40 immovable properties worth Rs 40.33 crore and 35 bank accounts having a balance of Rs 7.89 crore in the teachers' recruitment scam case.

The attached properties are found to be owned by Chatterjee and Mukherjee.

The central agency also alleged that several attached properties were kept in the name of dummy companies, firms and persons acting as a proxy for the former Education minister.

It may be mentioned that Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee were arrested from their respective residences on July 23 following raids conducted at multiple places by the sleuths of the central investigating agency.