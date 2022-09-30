Charges framed against three accused of Panihati Councillor's murder case

KOLKATA: Charges have been framed against three accused persons in the Panihati Councillor Anupam Dutta murder case on Friday at the Barrackpore Court.



The trial of the case is expected to start from November.

On Friday charges were framed against the prime accused, Amit Pandit, under sections 302 IPC (murder) along with 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.

Amit was the person, who had shot Dutta on March 13 evening when he was about to sit on the pillion seat of the motorcycle to return to his home from a local shop.

Later, it was found that Amit was hired by Bapi to kill Dutta over a personal dispute.

During the investigation, police had arrested two other accused persons, identified

as Bapi Pandit and Jiarul Mondal. On Friday, charges were framed against them too. Jiarul and Bapi have been booked under sections 302 IPC (murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy).