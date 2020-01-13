Charges framed against accused duo in NRS puppy-killing case

Kolkata: In connection with the case of 16 puppies being beaten to death inside NRS Medical College and Hospital campus, charges have been framed against the two accused nursing students identified as Soma Burman and Moutusi Mondal on Monday.

According to sources, after failing to appear at the Sealdah Court multiple times, Burman and Mondal appeared before the magistrate on Monday. As per the norms, before framing of charges the magistrate asked the duo whether they are guilty or not.

Following their claim of innocence, charges were framed against the duo for mischief by killing or maiming cattle of any value or any animal of the value of fifty rupees (429 IPC), causing disappearance of evidence of offence or giving false information to screen offender (201 IPC) and treating animals cruelly (11 The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act). Next hearing of the case will be on February 7.

During the middle of January last year, bodies of 16 stray puppies were found wrapped in polythene packets inside the hospital premises. A few days later, a video came to light where it was seen that two students were beating the puppies brutally in front of the ladies hostel of the hospital. Later, the puppies were wrapped in polythene.

After several NGOs and people started agitating regarding the issue, NRS Medical College and Hospital authorities initiated a probe. Primarily, five persons were suspected to have connection with the killing of puppies. Meanwhile, an FIR was initiated at the Entally police station in this regard.

A few days after the FIR, police arrested Burman and Mondal for allegedly killing 16 puppies. They had reportedly confessed to the crime and gave statement before the investigating officials. Hospital authorities had set up a three-member committee to conduct a separate investigation. However, after a few days of their arrest, the duo was granted bail.