Charge-sheet filed in Hemtabad BJP MLA death case

Kolkata: The state Criminal Investigation Department filed charge-sheet on Saturday in connection with the death of Hemtabad BJP MLA Debendranath Roy.



On July 14, the MLA was found hanging from a bamboo structure outside a closed tea shop, located around one kilometre away from his home at Raiganj in North Dinajpur.

The charge-sheet has been filed against the two arrested — Niloy Sinha and Mabud Ali. Sources said they have been booked on charges of abetment to suicide, cheating and conspiracy. The charge-sheet was filed at Raiganj Court.

The police had initiated the case on charges of murder (Section 302 IPC) and acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention (Section 34 IPC).

The unnatural death of the MLA came up to be a case of "suicide" and "informal banking" had come up as an aspect in the probe of his death. Nilay and Mabud were arrested as the investigation had revealed that the MLA had given a few crores to them to set up a rice mill, which did not materialise. As a result, the MLA was forced to take the drastic step.