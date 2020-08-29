Charas worth Rs 2 cr seized, 1 arrested

Kolkata: The Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police nabbed a person from Maidan area and seized charas worth Rs 2 crore on Friday afternoon.



Acting on a tip off, the police on Friday kept a watch near the Gangasagar transit camp in Maidan. In the afternoon, they spotted a white car and intercepted it. During search of the vehicle, STF officials found wrapped brown-coloured blocks inside a secret place in the rear seat.

After detaining the person, identified as Omprakash Kumar of Bihar, who was carrying the said blocks was interrogated. He reportedly told the cops that the blocks are of charas. Later he was arrested and taken to the police station. Police found 37 blocks of charas weighing about 20.259 kg, worth around Rs two crore. Police are probing to find out from where the blocks were procured and who was the receiver.