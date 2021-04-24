Chaos prevails at hospital as vaccine stocks finish

Kolkata: Chaos prevailed at Sambhunath Pandit Hospital on Friday after stocks of Covid vaccine doses apparently got exhausted at the hospital. After waiting outside the hospital since morning, people were apparently informed around 2 pm that the stock had exhausted.



Irked over the same, people waiting to get inoculated entered into a quarrel with the staff alleging that influential people were given the jab on priority basis.

The incident triggered tension on the hospital campus. The situation was, however, brought under control by the senior officials who assured people that they would receive the vaccine dose. No one from the hospital was available for a comment.

Meanwhile, in many places people are returning home without getting the shots due to crunch in vaccine doses supply. Apart from the health workers, front line workers, senior citizens all the people above 45 years of age are now getting the vaccine.

The demand will further rise from the next month once people above 18 years of age start getting vaccinated.