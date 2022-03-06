Chaos mars IMA election, cops intervene to control situation

Kolkata: A chaos broke out at the election of Indian Medical Association's (IMA) Calcutta branch after two factions of doctors within the association accused one another of resorting to malpractices.



One group alleged the other of conducting false votes during the election.

As the situation went beyond control, the police had to intervene to bring the situation under control.

Senior IMA leader Dr Santanu Sen who went to cast his vote alleged that a non-physician was engaged for carrying out false votes.

Dr Nirmal Maji and Dr Prasanta Bhattacharya are contesting for the post of president. Dr Maji, however, claimed that he will win the election with thumping majority. The election started at around 11 am at the IMA's Calcutta branch office on the Creek Row.

Trouble broke out between the two groups within the organization soon after the voting was started. Some of the members doctors staged demonstration in front of the voting centre.

A clash also broke out between the members of both the groups.

A huge deployment of police personnel was made to check any untoward incidents. The election ended at around 5 pm.