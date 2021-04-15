Chaos at rally of Aishe Ghosh; BJP worker held

KOLKATA: A BJP worker was arrested on Tuesday night at Jamuria in West Burdwan for allegedly interrupting and creating chaos during a meeting of CPI(M) candidate Aishe Ghosh.



The CPI(M) leadership in Jamuria alleged that BJP is trying to kill Ghosh as they cannot win the election in Jamuria constituency.

On Tuesday night, a street corner was organised by the CPI(M) at New Satgram in Jamuria where Ghosh was present.

It had been alleged that while Ghosh was sitting at the meeting and a local leader was delivering his speech, a few BJP workers carrying their party flag started shouting 'Jai Shree Ram' slogans.

They also allegedly started abusing Ghosh and instigating words were used against her.

Despite the interruption, the CPI(M) leaders and workers did not try to stop the saffron party workers as the situation might have turned violent, sources said.

Amid such obstruction, the meeting continued and almost after 15 minutes BJP workers left the place.

Later, Ghosh alleged that despite having obtained the necessary permission from the Election Commission of India (ECI) and police, none bothered to stop the BJP workers.

A complaint was lodged at the Jamuria police station against the saffron party workers. During the probe, cops arrested a BJP worker.

On Wednesday morning, BJP workers demonstrated in front of the police station alleging that the accused was framed.