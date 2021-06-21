Chaos at Metro stations as only essential staff allowed to travel

KOLKATA: Chaos prevailed at Metro stations in the city after several commuters, who are not employed in the essential services sector, attempted to board special trains. At a time when safety restrictions have been imposed by the state government in order to check the spread of COVID-19, daily commuters—especially employees of private establishments and organizations—are facing a harrowing time to reach their place of work.



As per the safety norms, operations of all inter-state trains, metro services, public buses, and taxis have been suspended till July 1. Not just that, even private vehicles and cabs have been allowed to ply only for emergency purposes. Vehicles engaged in essential services are also allowed to ply.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Metro Railway had started running maintenance special services for essential services staff since June 16. Only employees of hospital, bank, police, insurance and press and people doing jobs that are crucial during an emergency are allowed to board the special trains. Moreover, such commuters are required to carry their identity cards along and smart cards to avail the service.

However, the state government has allowed private companies to operate with 25 per cent staff. Information technology firms and production units have also been allowed to operate with 50 per cent manpower, if the staff attending work is vaccinated.

The government has also allowed restaurants and bars to operate from 12 noon to 8 pm with no more than 60 per cent of the sitting capacity. In such a scenario, people engaged in such sectors are facing difficulties to reach their offices.

"I stay at Dum Dum and work at a stationery shop in Park Circus. When I tried to board a Metro at Dum Dum station, the officials did not allow me enter the station premises. My salary is getting deducted as I am not being able to reach my work place," said a commuter. The owners are also facing difficulties in running their establishments. "I run a restaurant in Central Kolkata. Most of the staff of my restaurant used to come to work via metro. They are facing difficulty as they are not being allowed to board Metro," said a restaurant owner.

Meanwhile, maintenance special services were increased to run 40 (20 UP and 20 DN) from June 21.