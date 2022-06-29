'Change overdue, inept proxy BJP govt ruined Meghalaya'

kolkata: Claiming that the incompetent 'proxy' BJP government was hindering Meghalaya's development, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary on Wednesday said that it was high time for a change of guard in the northeastern state. The TMC leader also assured that his party aims to 'empower people, uphold the ethic cultures and traditions and celebrate the sacred land' of Meghalaya.



"Meghalaya, the serene hill state needs a change. The inept proxy BJP government, is hindering the state's development. People are left struggling for basic amenities! For us, the welfare of people is supreme. TMC is OF The People, BY The People and FOR The People," Abhishek tweeted.

"We aim to EMPOWER the people, UPHOLD the ethnic cultures and traditions, and CELEBRATE the sacred land. For Meghalaya's better future, I urge you to support our movement. Call on 96877 96877 or visit https://t.co/fe79CDcaR4. With TMC, #BeTheChange!" he tweeted further.

During his maiden visit to the state, he inaugurated a party office in Lower Lachumiere, Shillong. Veteran Trinamool Congress leader Manas Bhuniya, who is in-charge of the state, Mukul Sangma, Trinamool Legislature party leader and Charles Pyngrope, state president of the party, were also present at the function.

At a meeting of the TMC workers, Abhishek announced the launch of a membership drive. "We should reach 35 lakh people of the state and urge them to support us," he said. Addressing the workers, the leader said Meghalaya would not bow down before Gujarat and Delhi.

"Meghalaya will rule Meghalaya, Bengal won't rule Meghalaya. Will any BJP leader have the guts and say Gujarat or Delhi will not rule Meghalaya?" he asked. Abhishek said TMC was the only party, which could take the BJP head-on. "In West Bengal, the BJP leaders, including the Prime Minister and Home Minister, along with their Cabinet colleagues used to come to the state like daily passengers before 2021 Assembly election. But they faced landslide defeat," he said, adding: "Time has come for another Independence in Meghalaya. The people here will not compromise with their self respect and be at the mercy of other states," he said.

The leader maintained that the target was not only the Assembly election in 2023, but also the Lok Sabha polls in 2024. "Two people are determining the fate of people of Meghalaya. This cannot continue," he added. The leader also assured that his party would always be by the side of the people in times of need.

Attacking Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, Abhishek said: "See his body language. He stoops in front of Narendra Modi in Delhi. We want the people of Meghalaya to live with honour and dignity."

There was overwhelming response from the people of Meghalaya, who greeted Abhishek as soon as he stepped out of the airport there on Wednesday morning. He was greeted by party workers and presented with 'Uttariyo' and a bouquet of flowers. Meanwhile, TMC also stated that change was long overdue for the north eastern state. "The proxy BJP Govt has ruined the state. From poor infrastructure to worsening healthcare system, people are suffering...," the party tweeted.