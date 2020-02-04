Chandrima gives clarion call to TMC's women workers to work unitedly ahead of civic polls

BALURGHAT: With an eye on the upcoming civic elections in April, Health and Family Welfare minister Chandrima Bhattacharya on Tuesday told the party's women workers to work unitedly to retain the Balurghat, Gangarampur and Buniadpur seats.



Addressing a convention of Trinamool's women wing here in Gulmohor, Bhattacharya said: "We have our specific target to retain the power of three municipalities--Balurghat, Gangarampur and Buniadpur. In the last municipal polls, we captured the power from Left Front because people wanted a change and it was inevitable. After coming to power, we have undertaken plethora of development projects for the benefit of people. Work together so that communal parties like BJP cannot bag a single seat."

Lashing out at BJP over NRC and CAA, Bhattacharya said: "How many identity cards does an Indian need to prove that they are not outsiders? Is Aadhaar or voter card not enough? Their chief aim is to divide people in the name of religion. The BJP leaders are now raising their voice in support of NRC and CAA in recent conventions. It is our duty to explain the exact truth to the people."

"Look at our leader Mamata Banerjee. She cherished a dream of change from the misrule of Left Front. The dream came true in 2011. She had formed Trinamool in 1998 and started her fight. Her fight is not over even after coming in power for the second time in Bengal in 2016. We should take oath to give her the same crown as Chief Minister in 2021's Assembly polls," she added.

The minister also warned about factionalism, saying: "Our party being committed to the welfare of people will not tolerate any anti-people and anti-party activity."

Praising the state government for undertaking numerous development projects for women and children, she said: "Our government has taken up projects like Kanyashree, Yubashree, Sabuj Sathi and Rupashree for the girls and youths. Projects like Banglar Matri Prakalpa have been launched so that no needy mother or children is

deprived. Through Samabyathi Prakalpa, the family of a person can be benefitted after his/her death."