Chandranath Sinha inaugurates 3-day Bengal Fish Fest, unveils new SFDC app

Kolkata: State Fisheries minister Chandranath Sinha on Friday unveiled the app of State Fisheries Development Corporation (SFDC), through which people can place orders for live fish and ready-to-eat fish items, to be delivered at their doorstep.



The minister also inaugurated the three-day Bengal Fish Fest at Nalban Food Park, which will be held till January 12 and is aimed at propagating new inputs and technology in pisciculture.

"The SFDC app will cater to residents of Salt Lake, Rajarhat, New Town and its adjoining areas. We will expand our reach gradually. SFDC resorts can be booked online through the app and cancellations can also be made," said Sinha. SFDC has resorts at Digha, Sankarpur, Henry's Island and other places in the state.

The minister said that the main aim of the event, held in collaboration with ICC, is to promote Benfish and State Fisheries Department Corporation (SFDC) and educate the fish cultivators about the latest technological intervention in the fisheries sector for augmenting production.

The fisheries sector has tremendous export potential and during the last seven years, the export figures in Bengal have grown significantly from 61,709 MT (Rs 1,734 crore) in 2011-12 to 1,18,660 MT (Rs 5,249 crore) in 2018-19.

The Fish Fest will also provide an opportunity to sea food and fishery industry leaders, entrepreneurs and service providers to showcase their products, services, technologies and their benefits to the participants and users in the sector/industry.

There will also be a two-day culinary show, along with a competition on preparation of various fish delicacies, with participation from various hotels and restaurants on Day 1 and participation from individuals with their special prepared recipes on Day 2. The prime attraction will be a number of food stalls selling a variety of items prepared from fishes. The last day will host a boat race at the sprawling waterbody adjacent to Nalban Food Park.