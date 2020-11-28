Chandra Bose welcomes CM's decision on Netaji's birth anniversary celebration programme

Kolkata: The grandnephew of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and BJP leader, Chandra Kumar Bose, on Friday welcomed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's decision to conduct a year-long celebration of Netaji's 125th birth anniversary.



Bose also urged the Centre to declare January 23 as a holiday.

According to Bose, Netaji is a great leader and to give respect to the great leader Banerjee's decision to form a committee for organising his birth anniversary is always welcome.

"I feel that January 23 should be declared as a national holiday and from the Bose family we welcome Banerjee's decision," he said.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee formed a committee with the Chief Secretary as its head followed by the Home Secretary.

The committee also consists of some followers of Netaji, few educationists, ministers and TMC MP Sugata Bose.

The committee will guide the government on how they can go ahead with the plan for the celebration of Netaji's 125th birthday.

"We have formed a committee which will look after the celebration plan of Netaji's birthday. We know his birthday, but still it's in the dark how he died. We have requested the Centre to declassify all the files of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as people are anxious to know how he died," Banerjee said.

According to Bose , he has also urged the Prime Minister to declare January 23 as a holiday , but till now he is yet to make any decision on this

regard.

Bose feels that apart from the initiative taken by the state government, the Center should also come forward and make arrangements for celebrating

Netaji's 125 th birthday in a grand way.