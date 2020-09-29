Chandra Bose urges PM not to rename Kolkata Port Trust

KOLKATA: Chandra Bose, BJP leader and grand-nephew of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose wrote to PM Narendra Modi urging him not to rename the erstwhile Kolkata Port Trust as Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Port.



Bose mentions in his

letter that if this renaming is done, it would be an insult to both Netaji and Shyama Prasad Mukherjee.

In his letter to Modi, Bose further explained that it will be a historical distortion and people of Bengal would be compelled to protest if such a decision is implemented. He further wrote that it would be a better idea if a chair in the name of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee is set up in any of the Universities in Kolkata to pay respect to the great leader. The letter also asked him to give this decision of renaming the Kolkata Port Trust a second thought.

Bose believes that Kolkata Port is already named after Netaji for many years. This is because Netaji had travelled out of India though those docks on several occasions. He was taken under detention by the British authorities from Kolkata Port to Mandalay Jail in January 1925. So it is only proper that Kolkata Port Trust be named after Netaji where there is such a historical relevance. Whereas naming it after Shyama Prasad Mukherjee would only be an insult to both leaders.

Mukherjee respected Netaji greatly and Bose says that had he been alive today, he would not have been supportive of this decision.

Bose said: "The International Human Rights Organisation (IHRO) West Bengal chapter has already protested against the decision to rename Kolkata Port Trust. If national leadership of BJP sticks to their plan, then the protest will intensify. It will have a bad result on the vote bank for BJP when BJP is eyeing to form their government after 2021 Assembly elections."

Soumya Shankar Bose, general secretary of IHRO West Bengal Chapter said: "The organisation has decided to intensify their protest if the BJP government decides to rename the Kolkata Port Trust as Shyama Prasad Mukherjee."

Bose added: "Already the people of Bengal is aggrieved with the decision taken by the Centre to rename the Kolkata Port Trust. At a time when BJP is trying to increase their base in Bengal, it is better to abstain themselves from anything that may trigger anger among the people of Bengal."