Chandannagore's light business shines again

kolkata: The famous light industry in Chandannagore is limping back to normalcy as Jagaddhatri Puja is being held with usual grandeur after a gap of two years.



There are about 171 community Jagaddhatri Puja, which are being held in Chandannagore. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had virtually inaugurated the community Puja at Bramhanpur Jagarani Samity and Charmandirtala on Tuesday.

The state government has withdrawn the ban on night travelling between 11pm and 5am on November 11 and 12 in Chandannagore and Krishnanagar in view of Jagaddhatri Puja. However, no procession will be allowed.

The state government has taken a comprehensive plan to augment the city lights in Chandannagore at an estimated cost of Rs 105 crore. Underground cable line will replace the overhead wires.

Suprim Pal alias Babu said: "Though no new item has been made as the firms involved in decoration did not know whether the state government will allow Pujas or not in view of pandemic, but the festivals have given business to the firms." It was Phata Kesto who had used the lights of Chandannagore at his Kali Puja in early 1970s.