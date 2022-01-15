'Chandannagore will become hub for tourism, art & culture'

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress (TMC) released its election manifesto, containing 10-point development progrmme in areas under Chandannagore Municipal Corporation on Friday.



If voted to power, Chandannagore will become a hub for tourism and cultural activities. Annual festival will be held in Chandannagore and Rabindra Bhavan will be renovated. A museum will be set up commemorate Tagore's connection with Chandannagore. The ghats will be beautified and a light and sound show will be held at the Chandannagore Strand. Heritage walk will be taken up to attract tourists and enthusiasts.

Ward planning committees will be set up with representatives from local residents and stakeholders, who will meet once in a month to discuss and implement schemes at the ward level. There will be ward level grievance redress cell, which will be set up in the office of the ward councillor to address the problems faced by the residents. Steps will be taken to set up an additional shelter for the urban homeless with a capacity of 50 beds. Nirmal Chandannagore will be set up by taking scientific waste management measures. Stress will be given to timely collection of waste. An action will be prepared to address the problem of waterlogging in some pockets. Dredging operation will be carried out in the canals.

Steps will be taken to make pothole-free Chandannagore. Attempts will be made to provide 100 per cent tap water connection and setting up of two new booster pumping stations to ensure continuous water supply to the houses. The street lights will be improved and major markets will be revamped. Smart bio toilets will be installed in every market.