Chandannagore light industry on the brink of closure

Kolkata: The fabled light industry of Chandannagore which for years provided glitter to the Durga Pujas across the 'City of Joy' is now on the brink of closure due to the Covid inflicted nationwide lockdown coupled with uncertainty over holding of the Durga Pujas this year.



The cluster of industries comprising around 150 factories that make the decorative lights are largely situated between Bandel and Baidyabati in Hooghly district.

Babu Pal, one of the key persons in the light industry said that due to the uncertainty of holding Durga Puja this year, the factories have not received any order from the big budget pujas in Kolkata. "The well known Suruchi Sangha Puja organised by the state PWD minister Aroop Biswas has cancelled the order. Talks are on with the organisers of Durga Puja at Sribhumi led by the minister of state for Fire and Emergency Services department Sujit Bose. Many puja committees in Kolkata which would have celebrated their diamond and platinum jubilee have also not placed any order," he said. This light industry in Chandannagore has acclaimed goodwill across the country and no big ceremony is complete without these lights.

Moreover, Chandannagore is famous for holding Jagadhatri Puja where all the big light companies are involved. The puja committees have decided not to hold any procession in view of the COVID-19 pandemic this year. Many puja organisers have decided to conduct the puja on "ghot" if the district administration asks them to reduce the height of the idol.

Many of the workers who are associated with the light factories have become vegetable vendors, ToTo drivers and even agriculture workers. "As we have to look after our families we have no other choice. No one knows when the industry will reopen and we feel that there is no hope in the next one year," said Srikanta Pal, a worker in the light industry.

Chandannagore lights industry was made famous in early 1970s when two big Kali puja organisers in the city— Fata Kesto and Somen Mitra's Kali Puja—introduced the lights in Kolkata.

Babu Pal said: "Chandannagore lights are used in big marriages, inauguration of temples and festivals in different states. We had orders from Hyderabad, Jharkhand and Bihar. But because of the lockdown all the orders got cancelled and our condition has turned from bad to worse. We are hoping that Covid vaccine will come soon and the lockdown will be lifted without which the revival of the industry is difficult."