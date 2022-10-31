'Chandannagar Shree' award for 31 out of 108 Jagaddhatri Pujas this year

KOLKATA: Thirty-one out of a total of 108 community Jagaddhatri Pujas were awarded the 'Chandannagar Shree' award at a function on Monday.



The prize was given based on six categories, namely— Best of the Best (serar sera), Best Pandal (sera mandap), Best Idol (Sera pratima), Best Concept (sera bhabna), Best Decoration (sera sajsojja) and Best Ambiance (Sera poribesh).

The announcement was made by Chandannagar Municipal Corporation Mayor Ram Chakraborty, deputy mayor Munna Agarwal, municipal commissioner Swapan Kundu, and Suvendu Mukherjee, member mayor-in-council were present at the function.